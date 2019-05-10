|
|
Mrs. Jones passed on Monday, May 6th, Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Sat., May 11th at West Millen Baptist Church with Elder Chris Thomas officiating; burial in Belcher Cemetery. She leaves to cherished memories: Husband, of 27 years, Michael B. Jones; Children, Rickey & Lorando Evans Evans, Shyniece and Shaniyah Jones, Britney & Whitney Jones; 4 grandchildren, Logan SAnqrri, Jordan, and Skyler; one god-daughter, Kisha Carter; her mother, Mrs. Mary L. Reynolds; siblings, Ulysses (Brenda), Charles (Adell), Lee (Teresa), AlvinIII, Charles (Jennifer), Jerry, Shirley (Ralph), Sandra, Diana, Tracy (Bobby), Kimberly (Vincent) and Terry; and a host of loveing nieces, nephews, others family and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2019