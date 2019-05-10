Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa A. Jones


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theresa A. Jones Obituary
Mrs. Jones passed on Monday, May 6th, Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Sat., May 11th at West Millen Baptist Church with Elder Chris Thomas officiating; burial in Belcher Cemetery. She leaves to cherished memories: Husband, of 27 years, Michael B. Jones; Children, Rickey & Lorando Evans Evans, Shyniece and Shaniyah Jones, Britney & Whitney Jones; 4 grandchildren, Logan SAnqrri, Jordan, and Skyler; one god-daughter, Kisha Carter; her mother, Mrs. Mary L. Reynolds; siblings, Ulysses (Brenda), Charles (Adell), Lee (Teresa), AlvinIII, Charles (Jennifer), Jerry, Shirley (Ralph), Sandra, Diana, Tracy (Bobby), Kimberly (Vincent) and Terry; and a host of loveing nieces, nephews, others family and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.