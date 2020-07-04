1/1
Theresa Ann Lacross
1952 - 2020
Augusta, Georgia—Theresa Ann Evenstad Lacross, 67, entered into eternal rest on June 28, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1952 in Northwood, ND. Coming from Ft. Leavenworth, KS she lived the last of her years in the Augusta, GA area. She was an avid hunter and also loved fishing. She was also an active member of American Legion Post No. 205. She was of the Catholic faith.
Theresa was preceded in death by her father Roy E. Evenstad, mother Rozella Z. Evenstand and brother Carrol Evenstad. She is survived by her husband Arthur Lacross; sons David Sheppard and Raymond Lacross (Kala); daughters Tara Hall (Frank) and Kendra Chambers (Daniel); brothers Edward Evenstad (Debbie), Gregory Evenstad (Joan) Joseph Evenstad (Debbie), Norman Evenstad (Gwen) and Robert Evenstad (Vickie); sisters Rosanne Miller (Ulic), Jane Engen (Tom) and Vina Langseth (Lee) and 5 grand-children.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 8, 2020 from 6-10 PM at American Legion Post No. 205 (2102 Highland Ave, Augusta, GA 30904).
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the following: charity.gofundme.com/terrys-hope-for-a-cure
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/05/2020



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 10:00 PM
American Legion Post No. 205
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral & Cremation (Southern)
109 Shaw St.
Augusta, GA 30907
706-364-9122
