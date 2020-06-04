Theresa Baker Espiritu
Dearing, GA—Theresa Ann Baker Espiritu, 58, wife of Herbert L. Espiritu, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at University Hospital McDuffe, Thomson, Ga.
Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the family residence in Dearing, Georgia.
Theresa was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Herbert L. Espiritu; one son, L.B. Espiritu and his wife Kristen and their children Zander Ollie and Paxton Pheonix; one daughter, Roben Kruger and her husband Levi Kruger, Sr. and their children, Levi Kruger, Jr. "Boogie" and Austin Kruger.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/05/2020
