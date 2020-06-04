Theresa Baker Espiritu
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Baker Espiritu
Dearing, GA—Theresa Ann Baker Espiritu, 58, wife of Herbert L. Espiritu, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at University Hospital McDuffe, Thomson, Ga.
Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the family residence in Dearing, Georgia.
Theresa was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Herbert L. Espiritu; one son, L.B. Espiritu and his wife Kristen and their children Zander Ollie and Paxton Pheonix; one daughter, Roben Kruger and her husband Levi Kruger, Sr. and their children, Levi Kruger, Jr. "Boogie" and Austin Kruger.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/05/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved