Theresa Currie
Hephzibah, Georgia—Early on the morning of December 24, 2019, Theresa Maria Currie departed her
earthly life for a greater reward in heaven with our Lord. She was born in
Washington D.C. at Walter Reed Army Medical Center to Francis and Maria
Meehan. The Army kept them traveling in her early childhood until they landed in
Augusta, Georgia. It was in Augusta that she met the love of her life, Marshall
Dean Currie (aka Deadeye). They married quickly and started a family. She had a
deep and abiding love for family, and nothing made her smile more than spending
time with them. She was arguably one of the best cooks around. When she
announced she was making pizza, everyone wanted a seat at the table, and it
gave her great joy to see that the fruits of her labor were well appreciated.
She loved with a quiet, unassuming love. It was not showy. There were no grand
gestures. But if she loved you, you knew it. She loved with a love that was more
than love
She was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Maria Meehan. Left to cherish
her memory, are her husband, Marshall; a daughter, Hope Purkey (Michael); two
sons, Frank and his fiancé Shena; and Nick Currie; a stepdaughter, Samantha
Coe; 6 grandchildren, (Joshua, Daniel, Jesse, Gatlin, Lucy-Maria and Kate); a
brother, Brian Meehan (Michele); a sister, Edie Meehan; two brothers in law, Chris
(Beth) and Gary; and numerous nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly, as
well as friends who became family, Cheray Newsome, a friend who became a
daughter, and several cousins and other extended family.
A celebration of life will be held at The Sanctuary Church at 4584 Cox Rd. Evans,
Georgia at 11 am, on Friday, January 3. In leu of flowers, the family requests that
you take a moment and breathe in all of life. Practice random acts of kindness.
Help the homeless. Donate to a food bank. Plant a tree. Flowers quickly fade
away, but to honor her memory in this way ensures that her legacy not only lives
on through her family, but that it creates a ripple effect which will make a
difference to so many lives.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/29/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019