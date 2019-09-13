|
Theresa E. Sims
Jackson, SC—Theresa E. Sims, Jackson, SC
Born January 22, 1971 in Augusta, GA to Mrs. Margie Easterling and the late Luther Wright, stepfather Rev. Dr. David J. Easterling all of Jackson, SC. She departed this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Devoted mother to her two daughters Natalia Easterling and Kathleen Easterling (Jackson, SC); proud grandmother to Kenyan Schoultz; grandmother Jessie Bell Moody (Daniel); brother David Sims and sister Chandra Corley (Jermaine).
Theresa E. Sims' Homegoing Celebration will be held on September 15, 2019, Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bean Pond Baptist Church, 437 South Hankinson Street, Jackson, SC.
