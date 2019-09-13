Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa E. Sims

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa E. Sims Obituary
Theresa E. Sims
Jackson, SC—Theresa E. Sims, Jackson, SC
Born January 22, 1971 in Augusta, GA to Mrs. Margie Easterling and the late Luther Wright, stepfather Rev. Dr. David J. Easterling all of Jackson, SC. She departed this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Devoted mother to her two daughters Natalia Easterling and Kathleen Easterling (Jackson, SC); proud grandmother to Kenyan Schoultz; grandmother Jessie Bell Moody (Daniel); brother David Sims and sister Chandra Corley (Jermaine).
Theresa E. Sims' Homegoing Celebration will be held on September 15, 2019, Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bean Pond Baptist Church, 437 South Hankinson Street, Jackson, SC.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - September 14, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.