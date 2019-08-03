Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Cumbermack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa J. Cumbermack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa J. Cumbermack Obituary
Theresa J. Cumbermack
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Theresa J. Cumbermack wife of the late Morris Cumbermack, entered into rest Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Amara Nursing Home.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories; children, Andre' Cumbermack and Sabrina Cumbermack; grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Windsor Spring Baptist Church, 3692 Windsor Spring Road, with Pastor Paul Robertson, eulogist. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park. Viewing starts from 3 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now