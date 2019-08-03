|
Theresa J. Cumbermack
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Theresa J. Cumbermack wife of the late Morris Cumbermack, entered into rest Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Amara Nursing Home.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories; children, Andre' Cumbermack and Sabrina Cumbermack; grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Windsor Spring Baptist Church, 3692 Windsor Spring Road, with Pastor Paul Robertson, eulogist. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park. Viewing starts from 3 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019