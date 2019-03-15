|
|
Ms. Theresa K. Lake, 68, of 105 Mack Lane, Graniteville, entered into rest March 12, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be 1pm Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Valley Fair Baptist Church, Graniteville, with Brother Booker T. Holmes officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 12 noon until the hour of service. Interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will assemble at her residence at 12:20pm. Family and friends may call her residence or after 2pm Sunday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends Sunday evening beginning at 6pm at the funeral home.
Survivors include two sisters, Carolyn L. Hardy and Sylvia V. Lake both of Graniteville; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019