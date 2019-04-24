|
|
Funeral Services for Mrs. Theresa Marie Chiostri, 80, who entered into rest April 23, 2019, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Tamara Baldwin officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Mrs. Chiostri was a native of Chicago, IL having made Aiken her home for the past 23 years. She was a humble and generous woman that loved to spend time talking with people. Mrs. Chiostri was preceded in death by her parents Giovanni and Elide Chiostri.
Survivors include two daughters, Darlene Murdoch and Deborah Stephens; two grandchildren Stuart (Michelle) Murdoch and Savannah Stephens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 until 8.
Memorials may be made to Mental Health America, www.mentalhealthamerica.net; Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org or ,
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019