Theresa Terrell
Augusta, GA—Ms. Theresa Louise Terrell entered into rest on Monday August 26, 2019 at her residence. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 12 noon at Christ Presbyterian Church, 1316 Laney Walker Blvd., Augusta, GA. She is survived by a devoted sister in-law (Caregiver), Mary F. Terrell and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Terrell may viewed on Monday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019