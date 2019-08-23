|
|
Theresia Randall
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Theresia Randall, 101, entered into rest August 22, 2019. Private interment will take place in the Alexandria National Cemetery at a later date.
Mrs. Randall was a native of Germany, having made North Augusta her home for the past 52 years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, a volunteer with COMA and enjoyed knitting.
Mrs. Randall was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Randall.
Survivors include her son, Ralph X. (Deborah) Randall, Evans; two grandchildren, Bryan (Molly) Randall and Nathan (Matlock) Randall; a great grandchild, Holden Randall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 139 Way of Peace, North Augusta, SC 29861. The family expresses appreciation to Brookdale and Regency Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Randall.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019