Theron Bert Neese, Jr.
Buckhead, GA—Theron Bert Neese, Jr. passed from this earth to the arms of the Lord on September 24, 2019. Bert was born on September 15, 1950 in Orangeburg, SC to Theron Bert Neese Sr. and Mildred Walters Neese. He graduated from University of South Carolina in 1972. Bert retired as an Engineer from Bellsouth after 30 years and then from the US Postal Service as a Rural Mail Carrier after 16 years. Bert lived in Buckhead, GA with his wife, Sharon, for 21 years. He loved living on the lake, music and anything to do with the outdoors. He was a devoted husband and father. His greatest joy was being with his family and supporting the South Carolina Gamecocks. He was an animal lover and had a beloved cat, Buffey, and a neighbor cat, Smokey.
In addition to his wife, Sharon; he is survived by his son Theron Bert Neese III and wife Lauren; two grandchildren, Theron Bert Neese IV and Caroline Elizabeth Neese; a sister, Patricia Garrett; a nephew, Donnell Garrett and a niece, Angel Wagner. Bert had many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, some who felt like he was their father.
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 12:30 PM at Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church, 5555 Hereford Farm Road, Evans, GA 30809. A reception will be held immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Oconee Regional Humane Society, 1020 Park Avenue, Suite 101, Greensboro, GA 30642 or the Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/4/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019