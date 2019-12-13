|
Thomas A. Garman
Augusta, Georgia—Dr. Thomas A. Garman, 92, Captain- retired United States Navy, of Augusta entered into rest on December 12, 2019.
He was the beloved husband for over 64 years of the late Bernadyne Hull Garman. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Garman Sherlock. He is survived by his son, Perry Garman and his wife, Laurie of Statesboro, GA; son, Barry Garman and his wife, Rochelle, and grandsons, Charles and Noah; daughter, Susan Suer and her husband, Ahmet, and granddaughter, Brooke Maples Gilmer, her husband Brett and great-granddaughter, Penelope Gilmer, all of Augusta, GA.
Dr. Garman was a native of Goshen, Indiana and served in WWII as an Aviation Radioman in the United States Navy. He received a DDS degree from Indiana University School of Dentistry in 1953, and began a career in the United States Navy Dental Corps that same year. He retired as a Captain, Dental Corps, United States Navy in 1972. He was then appointed to the faculty of the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry and was Director of the Division of Operative Dentistry in the Department of Restorative Dentistry for eight years, retiring as Professor Emeritus of Restorative Dentistry in 1987. He was a Life Member of the American Dental Association, the International Association of Dental Research, a member of and National Coordinator of the Conference of Operative Dentistry Educators, a member of OKU Academic Dental Honorary Fraternity and a Charter Member and Life Member of the Academy of Operative Dentistry.
The family will receive friends Monday evening, December 16, from 5 - 8pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, Columbia Road Chapel. A service of remembrance and celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 17, at 3 p.m. at The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, on Greene Street, Augusta, with Pastor David Hunter officiating.
