Entered into rest Sunday, April 7, 2019, Dr. Thomas Anthony Hennessey, 81, loving husband of Patricia Hennessey.



In 1938, Tom was born in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Thomas and Delia Elizabeth Hennessey. Tom lost both of his parents at an early age, he then came to live with his uncle and aunt: Dr. Michael John O'Brien and Mary Heffernan O'Brien in Augusta in 1946. He was a 1955 graduate of Boys Catholic High School and earned his Bachelors in Chemistry at Belmont Abbey College. In 1964, he earned his Doctorate at Georgetown Dental School.



Tom served as an Army Dentist at Fort Gordon from 1964-1966 and began a private practice. He also worked as a part-time associate professor of restorative dentistry at MCG. From 1998-2006 he worked at the Augusta State Medical Prison Hospital in Grovetown, retiring as Director of the Dental Clinic. Tom worked with the Board of Admissions of Georgetown University, interviewing CSRA area candidates for admission. He served on multiple dental mission trips to El Salvador, in addition to others in Honduras, Nicaragua, and Belize.



He attended St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church and was part of the Cursillo movement. Tom was active with the Catholic Social Services and worked as a social worker. He also volunteered in an Adult Reading program and was also a Boy Scout Leader. Tom was known for his concern for the poor and welfare of animals and was kind to everyone.



Family members, in addition to his wife, include his sister: Maureen Claiborne (Patrick) of Augusta; daughter: Laura Hennessey of Augusta; sons: Kevin Hennessey (Kim) of Lawrenceville and Brian Hennessey (Cheryl) of Savannah; and grandchildren: Thomas, Conner, and Riley Hennessey, Griff and Padraig Wade.



The funeral Mass will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas Healy celebrant. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 noon at the church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Catholic Social services, 811 12th St., Augusta, GA 30901.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary