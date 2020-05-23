|
|
Thomas A. Wood, Jr.
Thomson, Georgia—Thomas Alton, Wood, Jr., 80 years old of Thomson, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, following a valiant battle with cancer. Born in McDuffie County on Friday, October 27, 1939, Tom is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dianne Dent Wood, daughter Pamela (Brian) Carnes and granddaughters Sarah (Brody) Klett and Rebekah Carnes. Additional survivors include his sister Mildred (Jerry) Wright and sisters-in-law Helen Daniels, Judy Dent, Barbara (Bob) Pasco and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas A. Wood, Sr. and Esther Reese Wood, and son Thomas A. Wood, III.
Graduating from Thomson High School in 1957, Tom was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy following four years of service. A talented draftsman, Tom graduated from Augusta Area Technical School with a degree in drafting and design. First working for National Homes Corporation's engineering department, Tom retired from Fort Gordon's post facilities' engineering department in 1995. Following his retirement, Tom and a friend partnered to custom build homes and commercial buildings for many years as Kennwood Construction Company. He later joined his wife in the operation of Peacock Hill Flowers & Gifts. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, NASCAR, Tuesday morning men's prayer breakfasts, and regular gatherings with his Thomson Bulldog classmates.
A sunrise memorial service will be held at 7 AM on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, Thomson.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates you making donations in Tom's memory to the mission work fund of the Men's Prayer Breakfast group, Thomson First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 8, Thomson, GA 30824. The family salutes Dr. David Squires, Augusta Oncology, and Dr. James Lemley, Center for Primary Care, along with their teams of dedicated heath care professionals.
Friends may sign a guestbook at the Curtis Funeral Home or online at www.curtisfuneralhome.com
Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/24/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 24, 2020