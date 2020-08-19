1/1
Thomas Aaron Tullis Sr.
Augusta, GA—Thomas Aaron Tullis, Sr., 84, loving husband of Mrs. Kathy Tullis, entered into rest on Tuesday, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.
Mr. Tullis, a native of Abbeville, SC, was the son of the late Mosley Aaron and Catherine Strawhorn Tullis, and had lived in the Augusta area most of his life. Mr. Tullis had retired as a Sergeant First Class following two tours in Vietnam, one tour in Korea and two tours in Germany. Following military life he had retired from S.R.S where he worked as a mechanic. He was an avid bowler who participated in Bowling Leagues at both Fort Gordon and Masters Lanes. He loved baseball and especially the Atlatna Braves.
Mr. Tullis was preceded in death by his sons, Michael Edward Tullis, Sr. and Joseph Edward Tullis; and his grandson, John Baron Tullis.
In addition to his loving wife he is survived by his children,Thomas Aaron Tullis, Jr. and Donetta Kay Tullis; his siblings, Richard, David, Brenda, Diane and Marie; as well as his six grandchildren, Michelle, Jon, Chris, Alex and Shawn; and his four great grandchildren, Timothy, Serenity, Jacob and Joseph.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/20/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
1 entry
August 19, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard L Lewis
