Mr. Thomas Allen Stonestreet, Sr., age 79, beloved husband of Sharen Stonestreet, entered into rest Saturday, February 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Stonestreet was born in Charleston, West Virginia . Mr. Stonestreet retired from the U.S. Army as a 1st SGT, after serving for over 20 years. He was a Vietnam veteran and was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal ( 7 Campaigns ); Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm; Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Silver Star, the Bronze Star; 6 O/S Bars; Combat Infantryman Badge; Good Conduct Medal 6th Award; and the Bronze Star. After retiring from his military career, he worked for Columbia Nitrogen as a Chemical Operator until he was medically retired.



Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Thomas L King Chapel with Reverend Andrew Mays officiating. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Full Military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Army Ceremonial Team.



Mr. Stonestreet is survived by his loving wife, Sharen Stonestreet, of 56 years; a son, Thomas A. Stonestreet, Jr; 2 grandchildren, Miranda Knight and Hannah Stonestreet and 2 great grandchildren, Ava and Ryder Knight.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to (AA) Alcoholics Anonymous Augusta Fellowship Club, 2513 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906.



