1/1
Thomas Arthur Arnedos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Arthur Arnedos
North Augusta, SC—The Memorial Mass for Mr. Thomas Arthur Arnedos, 69, who entered into rest, October 22, 2020, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Father Richard Wilson as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Our Lady of Peace Columbarium.
Mr. Arnedos was a native of West Islip, NY, former resident of West Palm Beach, FL, and made North Augusta, SC his home for the past four years. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Mr. Arnedos graduated from Cortland State University in NY in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health and later received his Masters degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1975. He served 34 years with the Palm Beach County Health Department, the last ten years of those years as the department's Assistant Director and retired in 2013. Sir Knight Thomas Arnedos was a member of the global Catholic fraternal service order, Knights of Columbus, for many years. He has served as a past Grand Knight and Treasurer.
An honorable man with a passion for life, he could be found either cycling on the Greenway or playing tennis. He was a loving and respectful Husband, and a loving and guiding Father. Friends were treasures to be appreciated and cared for. He was a devout Catholic, which always guided his way.
Mr. Arnedos is survived by his dear wife of 46 years, Pamela Diann Arnedos; his beloved daughter, Pamela Anne Arnedos; two sisters, Ann (Roger) Castaldo and Barbara Hand and a brother, Albert (Emilia) Arnedos.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Encompass Hospice, 37 Varden Way, Aiken, SC 29803.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved