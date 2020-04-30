|
Thomas Bennett
Lincolnton, Georgia—Mr. Thomas Green "Buddy Row" Bennett of Lincolnton, GA passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence. His graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery in Lincolnton, GA with Co-Pastor Kathy Jones officiating and Rev. Ray Lewis pastor. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Carrie Lou Bennett of the home; three daughters, Sherry Bennett of Lincolnton, GA, Vestine Dunn of Augusta, GA and Lestine DeLoatch of Temecula, CA; two sons, Thomas C. Bennett and Nelson Bennett both of Lincolnton, GA; twelve grandchildren, thirteen great grandchild, and four great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Wiilie B. Bennett, Mamie Bennett, and Eveck Leverett all of Lincolnton, GA; and a brother, Roy P. Bennett of Lincolnton, GA.
The Augusta Chronicle - May 1, 2020
