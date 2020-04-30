Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Jones Funeral Home
111 N Washington St
Lincolnton, GA 30817
(706) 359-3669
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Bennett


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Bennett Obituary
Thomas Bennett
Lincolnton, Georgia—Mr. Thomas Green "Buddy Row" Bennett of Lincolnton, GA passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence. His graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery in Lincolnton, GA with Co-Pastor Kathy Jones officiating and Rev. Ray Lewis pastor. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Carrie Lou Bennett of the home; three daughters, Sherry Bennett of Lincolnton, GA, Vestine Dunn of Augusta, GA and Lestine DeLoatch of Temecula, CA; two sons, Thomas C. Bennett and Nelson Bennett both of Lincolnton, GA; twelve grandchildren, thirteen great grandchild, and four great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Wiilie B. Bennett, Mamie Bennett, and Eveck Leverett all of Lincolnton, GA; and a brother, Roy P. Bennett of Lincolnton, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 1, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -