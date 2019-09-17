The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
1954 - 2019
Thomas Bennett Ivey Jr. Obituary
Thomas Bennett Ivey, Jr.
Grovetown, Georgia—Entered into rest on September 15, 2019 Mr. Thomas Bennett Ivey Jr. of Grovetown Ga. husband of the late Mrs. Lynda Fox Ivey. A Celebration of his Life will be held Thursday September 19, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Thomas L. King Funeral Home. Mr. Ivey was a retired operations manager at BFI, he had degrees in Criminal Justice and Mortuary Science and was a Freemason. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his father and mother Thomas Bennett Ivey and Mrs Ann Fortner Stanley. Survivors include a son Thomas Bennett 'Beau' Ivey III of North Augusta SC, daughter Hope Cook (David) of Grovetown GA, five grandchildren Taylor Mcnutt, Savannah Cook, Sarah Cook, Thomas Bennett Ivey IV and Talbot Ivey and one great grandchild Phillip Suade Mcnutt. And several close friends.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/18/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
