|
|
Thomas "Shorty" Best
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Thomas "Shorty" Best, 67, who entered into rest January 17, 2020, will be conducted Monday afternoon at 4 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Gene Jennings officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3 until the time of the service.
Shorty never met a stranger and always enjoyed sharing a good story, making people laugh while offering them compliments. He served his country in the United States Army and Coast Guard. Mr. Best was a member of True North Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Estelle Best and a sister, Ellen Gram.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Peggy Best; a son, Cable (Monica) Best; three grandchildren, Conner Best, Brooke Best and Cable Best, II; a brother, Dr. George Ronnie (Sam) Best and the Georgia/Florida tailgating family.
Memorials may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or True North Church, 1060 W. Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020