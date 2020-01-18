Home

Thomas "Shorty" Best

Thomas "Shorty" Best Obituary
Thomas "Shorty" Best
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Thomas "Shorty" Best, 67, who entered into rest January 17, 2020, will be conducted Monday afternoon at 4 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Gene Jennings officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3 until the time of the service.
Shorty never met a stranger and always enjoyed sharing a good story, making people laugh while offering them compliments. He served his country in the United States Army and Coast Guard. Mr. Best was a member of True North Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Estelle Best and a sister, Ellen Gram.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Peggy Best; a son, Cable (Monica) Best; three grandchildren, Conner Best, Brooke Best and Cable Best, II; a brother, Dr. George Ronnie (Sam) Best and the Georgia/Florida tailgating family.
Memorials may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or True North Church, 1060 W. Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
