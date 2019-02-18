|
Mr. Thomas Burton Huey, Sr., 75, of Lanier Road, passed away Friday 2-15-2019 at the V.A. medical Center in Augusta.
Memorial Services will be held Wednesday 2-20-2019 at 3 P.M. at Mercantile Funeral Home-Johnston Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until time of service at the Johnston Chapel.
Mr. Huey was born in Alabama. He was retired from the U.S. Army and was of the Presbyterian Faith.
Survivors include Eleanor Crim Huey, 1 Son- Thomas B. (Yvonne) Huey, Jr.; 1 daughter- Sandy (Chris) Russ; 3 step-sons-Dennis Sherman, Gene (Pam) Crim, Michael (Cynthia) Crim; 2 step-daughters- Cindy Whiting, Kimberly Snead; 12 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren; a special nephew Russell (Ann) Scott.
Memorials may be made to the Johnston United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 186 Johnston, S.C. 29832.
Mercantile Funeral Home- Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2019