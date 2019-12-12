|
|
Thomas Butler Ramsey
Harlem, GA—Thomas Butler Ramsey, Harlem, GA, 72, entered into eternal rest December 9, 2019. He will truly be missed by his family and friends, near and afar. The viewing/visitation will be held from 5-7PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Martin Taylor Funeral Home, 911 Appling, Harlem, Rd., Harlem, GA 30814. The funeral service will be held 11AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at First Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 6269 Cobbham Rd., Appling, GA 30802 with interment following at Church's Cemetery.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - December 13, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019