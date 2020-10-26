Thomas Clifford Whisnant
Augusta, GA—Thomas Clifford Whisnant, 90, husband of the late Betty Jean Denton Whisnant, entered into rest Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home.
Private graveside services will be held in Harlem Cemetery.
Mr. Whisnant, son of the late Carrie Lee Whisnant and Isaac U. V. Whisnant, was born in Wilkes County, Georgia, and retired as a maintenance engineer from Columbia Nitrogen. He was a member of the Experimental Air Craft Association (EAA) and attended Warren Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Drenda Smith, Dannette Nix, and Annette Hand.
He is survived by his son, Clifford Tillman Whisnant; his daughters, Mary Christine Greene, and Wanda Caldwell; his stepsons, Robert H. Zimmerman, Jr, Steven Zimmerman, and Craig Zimmerman; his stepdaughter, Susan Dover; his brother, Russell Whisnant; his sister, Georgia Pearl Farr; ten grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2607 Commons Blvd, Augusta, GA 30909.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits