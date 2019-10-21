|
|
Thomas "Tommy" Clinton Hobbs
Thomson, GA—Mr. Tommy Hobbs, 71, entered into rest October 21, 2019.
Mr. Hobbs, a life-long resident of McDuffie County, was the son of the late Clinton Pierce Hobbs and the late Ethel Mae Montgomery Hobbs. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Mr. Hobbs was a dedicated and hard-working machine mechanic for Cardinal Health Care (formerly Kendal Company) for 33 years. He was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church. Mr. Hobbs loved old cars, going to car shows, and walking in junkyards (often calling them playgrounds). His passion was finding anything old and fixing it.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Ann Johnson Hobbs; daughter, Brandy Johnson (Josh) of Wrens, GA; grandchildren, Payne Walden and Carter Walden of Wrens, GA; brother, Perry Hobbs (Lynn) of Thomson, GA; and sister, Linda Wilson (Troy) of Evans, GA.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Beggs Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Tommy Hobbs.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/22/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019