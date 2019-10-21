Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Clinton "Tommy" Hobbs


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Clinton "Tommy" Hobbs Obituary
Thomas "Tommy" Clinton Hobbs
Thomson, GA—Mr. Tommy Hobbs, 71, entered into rest October 21, 2019.
Mr. Hobbs, a life-long resident of McDuffie County, was the son of the late Clinton Pierce Hobbs and the late Ethel Mae Montgomery Hobbs. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Mr. Hobbs was a dedicated and hard-working machine mechanic for Cardinal Health Care (formerly Kendal Company) for 33 years. He was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church. Mr. Hobbs loved old cars, going to car shows, and walking in junkyards (often calling them playgrounds). His passion was finding anything old and fixing it.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Ann Johnson Hobbs; daughter, Brandy Johnson (Josh) of Wrens, GA; grandchildren, Payne Walden and Carter Walden of Wrens, GA; brother, Perry Hobbs (Lynn) of Thomson, GA; and sister, Linda Wilson (Troy) of Evans, GA.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Beggs Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Tommy Hobbs.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/22/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now