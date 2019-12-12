Home

D T Brown Memorial Mortuary
810 Martin Luther King St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 597-1976
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Appling, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Appling, GA
View Map
Thomas Crawford "Turkey Tail" 70


1949 - 2019
Thomas Crawford "Turkey Tail" 70 Obituary
Mr. Thomas "Turkey Tail" Crawford, 70
Appling, GA— Funeral Services will be held on Sat., December 14, 2019 at 2 pm at the First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Appling, Rev. Roscoe Perry, Pastor. The body will lie in state beginning at 1 pm until the hour of service. The Interment will be in the church cemetery. Survivors incude: a loving brother, Joseph Crawford, Appling, Georgia; two aunts, Martha Crawford of Appling, Georgia and Louise Crawford of Thomson, Georgia, devoted cousins, Henrietta Smith, Augusta, Georgia & Cynthia Luke of Grovetown, Georgia; dear friend, Clinton Rickerson of Appling , Georgia & a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
DT Brown FH....706-597-1976
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/13/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019
