Mr. Thomas "Turkey Tail" Crawford, 70
Appling, GA— Funeral Services will be held on Sat., December 14, 2019 at 2 pm at the First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Appling, Rev. Roscoe Perry, Pastor. The body will lie in state beginning at 1 pm until the hour of service. The Interment will be in the church cemetery. Survivors incude: a loving brother, Joseph Crawford, Appling, Georgia; two aunts, Martha Crawford of Appling, Georgia and Louise Crawford of Thomson, Georgia, devoted cousins, Henrietta Smith, Augusta, Georgia & Cynthia Luke of Grovetown, Georgia; dear friend, Clinton Rickerson of Appling , Georgia & a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/13/2019
