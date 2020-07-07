1/
Thomas E. Reese Jr.
Thomas E. Reese, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Thomas E. Reese, Jr, 69, husband of Marion Anne Reese, entered into rest, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11:00 Am from St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Compass for Hope, PO Box 911, Augusta, GA 30903.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/07/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
