Thomas E. Reese, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Thomas E. Reese, Jr, 69, husband of Marion Anne Reese, entered into rest, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11:00 Am from St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Compass for Hope, PO Box 911, Augusta, GA 30903.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/07/2020