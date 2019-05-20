|
Thomas E. "Chic" Roberts, 86, husband of Cynthia L. Roberts, entered into rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at National Healthcare.
His graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Born in Belvedere in his family's home and raised in Albany, GA, Chic moved back to Belvedere and made it his home for the last 60 years. An accomplished finish carpenter, he was a quiet, laid back man who lived for his family.
Additional survivors include two sons, Craig Roberts and Chett Roberts (Sheri Alexander); a daughter, Renee Spurlock and a grandson, Benjamin Chandler Roberts.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas E. Roberts, Jr. and Christopher David Roberts.
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 20, 2019