Thomas E. Specht
North Augusta, South Carolina—Memorial Services for Mr. Thomas E. Specht, 86, who entered into rest July 19, 2020, will be conducted this Tuesday afternoon at 4 o'clock in the Riverfront Church with Pastor Jerry Byrd officiating. A Memorial Service will be held in Boyertown, PA at a later date.
Mr. Specht was a native of Boyertown, PA having made North Augusta his home for the past twenty years. He was employed with Mercer's Sheet Metal. Mr. Specht was a train hobbyist, an active baseball player into his late 40's and was a volunteer ambulance driver for fifteen years. He was a former member of the Jaycee's, Lions Club, served on the Boyertown Borough Council, and was a Leader with the Boy Scouts of America. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Henry Specht and Florence Edith Shanerberger Specht.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, D. Marlene Specht; one son, Ken (Judy) Specht, Kenosha, WI; three daughters, Jeri Green, North Augusta, SC; Jackie (Victor) Ruoss, Boyertown, PA and Jody Seavy, Everett, WA; twelve grandchildren, twenty three great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; two brothers, William Specht, Aiken, SC, Frank (Theresa) Specht, Clermont, FL; three sisters, Helen Pannepacker, Gilbertsville, PA, Dorothy (Harold) Bernhart and Eleanor (Robert) Erb, both of Boyertown, PA; numerous nieces and nephews.
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/21/2020