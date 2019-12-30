|
|
Thomas Edward Gentry
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Thomas Edward "Ed" Gentry, 84, passed away peacefully Monday morning with family by his side. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Jimmy Coyle officiating. Interment in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Veterans Honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Gentry was born September 18, 1935 and was a native of Aiken County, having made North Augusta his home for the past seventy years. He served in the United States Navy in his early career and retired from the VA Hospital after 37 years of service. Mr. Gentry was a member of the American Legion Jesse C. Lynch Memorial Post #71, Belvedere Masonic Lodge #388 AFM and Immanuel Baptist Church. He was an active volunteer at Riverview Recreational Department and was the recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award. He loved going to the gym every day and was an avid Carolina Gamecock football fan. He had may friends and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include two sons, Steve Gentry and Mike Gentry; two daughters, Kathy (John) Kitterman and Jan Johnson; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his loving companion, Lois Watson.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019