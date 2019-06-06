|
Entered into rest on June 1, 2019 Mr. Thomas Edward Syria husband of Mrs. Colleen Ludwig Syria
of Evans Ga.Mr. Syria was born in Trenton Michigan to the late Vernon and Cora Lee Syria. He was employed at Eye Care One (Lab Manager) for 23 years. He was a accomplished musician and could play several instruments. Thomas loved his wife, daughters and grandson. A Celebration of Thomas's Life will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at Thomas L. King Funeral Home from 1:30 pm until 3:30 pm.
Survivors include two daughters - Angela(Ryan) McKee and Ashley Syria all of Martinez Ga. one brother- Dave Syria-Michigan ,two sisters- Diane Syria -Florida and Judy Lyons - Arizona and one grandson -Camden McKee -Martinez Ga. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude Childrens Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis TN. 38105 or Band of Angels 11890 West 135th St.
Overland Park KS. 66221 Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 6, 2019