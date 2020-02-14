Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
Thomas Eugene LaCount Obituary
Mr. Thomas Eugene LaCount
Winterville, GA—Thomas Eugene LaCount, 89, of Winterville, Oglethorpe County, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2020, following a brief illness.
Tom was the son of Thomas Jefferson LaCount and Mary Peterman LaCount. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Louise Sheridan; a brother, Henry Franklin LaCount; two wives, Janice Hunt LaCount of LaGrange, GA and Marie Silvey LaCount of Grovetown, GA.
Tom was a graduate of Arnoldsville High School and a post WWII veteran of the United States Navy. He served as a State Trooper with the Georgia Highway Patrol. Tom was a successful businessman and retired as an auditor for the Georgia Department of Revenue. He was a former Deacon at Grove First Baptist Church, Grovetown and a member of Living Water Baptist Church, Arnoldsville.
Tom is survived by a sister, Grace LaCount Young; two children, Thomas Paul LaCount and Cindy LaCount Pinion (Gene); two grandsons, Kyle Eugene Pinion and Kenneth Thomas Pinion.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 12:00pm at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00am until service time.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/15/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2020
