Thomas Harold Vanderhoof Jr.
Thomas Harold Vanderhoof, Jr.
Evans, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Thomas Harold Vanderhoof, Jr., 76, husband of Patricia Vanderhoof for 54 years.
Tom was born in Dover, NJ and was a longtime resident of Evans, GA. He served in the US Army, primarily in the Army Security Agency, for over 20 years and then worked for Civil Service as a technical writer. After retirement he enjoyed many volunteer activities. Through AARP he provided free tax services for seniors and low-income people and taught Driver Safety courses for seniors. He spent many years as an elections poll worker and most recently worked as a Census Taker.
Tom and Pat loved to travel, having visited all 50 states, most European countries, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Russia and Central America.
Tom was very proud of his son, Michael and adored his grandchildren, Chance and Faith Vanderhoof. Family members are siblings, Ellen O'Keefe (Bill) and Troy Vanderhoof (Dara), as well as many other extended family members in the U.S. and England. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Harold Vanderhoof, Sr. and Winifred Vanderhoof and his brother, John Vanderhoof.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Tom's favorite charity the USO Department WS, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20090-6860.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
