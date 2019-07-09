|
Thomas Henry Horne, age 71, beloved husband of Teresa Richardson Horne, died peacefully at his home on July 8, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Henry, born June 30, 1948, was the youngest child of the late Dorothy Cottle Horne and Joseph Hurley Horne of Kingsland, GA. He spent his childhood and early school years in Kingsland, then went on to graduate from Appling Co. High School. Henry volunteered for service in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1967-1971. He retired from Bechtel SRS after 25 years of service. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Dearing, GA.
Henry was an avid outdoorsman and spent many years enjoying hunting, fishing, and scuba diving, as well as spectator sports, including football and baseball. Family members and close friends remember him as someone who was humorous, adventurous, fun to be around, loyal, thoughtful, and caring. He loved his family and friends and looked forward to opportunities to spend time with them. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and those whose lives he touched.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Teresa; son David Bradley Horne and daughter-in-law Caitlin Amick of Marietta, GA; sister Lynda Dortch (David) of Columbus, MS; best friend Brian Meehan of Augusta, GA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and two older brothers.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Eliana Roa, Bea Lamkin, Shanotra Adams, Shakeisha Dunn, and Donna Moore for the loving care they provided to Henry during his final months.
Visitation with the family will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10th at Platts Funeral Home, Belair Road, Evans, GA. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the Platts Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorials may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation or CurePSP.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 9, 2019