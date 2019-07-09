Home

Beggs Funeral Home
200 May Avenue
Lincolnton, GA 30817
706-359-4117
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery
Thomas Irvin Bales


1938 - 2019
Thomas Irvin Bales Obituary
Mr. Thomas Irvin Bales, 81, husband of the late Linda Hall Bales of Oak Grove Rd., Washington, Ga. entered into rest on Sunday, July 7th.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at 11 a.m. at Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6pm until 8pm on Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

Mr. Bales, son of the late Paul and Pauline Kitchens Bales, was born in Glascock County and had lived in Wilkes County most of his life.

Survivors include his daughter, Cathy Wilder; sons, Gerry Bales and wife, Stephanie of Watkinsville and Barry Bales and wife, Gisela of Flowery Branch, Ga; step-sons, Keith Palmer and wife, Cheryl of Washington, Glenn Palmer and wife, Sharon of Lincolnton and Randy Palmer and wife, Kim of Rayle; sister, Patricia Daniel; 18 grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren and one great- great grandchild.

Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton, Ga is honored to serve the family of Mr. Thomas Irvin Bales.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 9, 2019
