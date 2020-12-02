Thomas L. Busbee Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Thomas Lavontee "Huckabuck" Busbee Jr. entered into rest on November 23, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his wife, Cora Busbee; sons, Michael Hopgood, Thomas (Tiwatha) Busbee III, Traceo (Valerie) Meadows, Twaine Meadows; daughters, Donnique (Shanderick) Glenn, Mercede Busbee; stepchildren, Selanda Middleton, Jeffery Middleton; fifteen grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; two greatgrandchildren; one brother, Isaac Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
