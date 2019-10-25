Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Lamar Barnes Sr.


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Lamar Barnes Sr. Obituary
Thomas Lamar Barnes, Sr.
Augusta, GA —Death came quietly on Saturday, October 19th, 2019.
Thomas was born on December 6, 1964 in Augusta, Georgia to the late Hubert L. Barnes, Sr. and Louise Binns Barnes.
He leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Toni Barnes, Laila Cullars (Brian), Brittiny Barnes, Son, Thomas Lamar Barnes Jr. Three brothers, Hubert L. Barnes Jr., Ronald T. Barnes Sr. and Willie (Aramita) Barnes all of Augusta, Georgia; four sisters, Eva Cooper, Rosa Tate, Doristine Rivers and Marilyn (David) Childs, all or Augusta, Georgia; eight grandchildren; Audrey , Kennedy, Tyson, Calvin, Blake, Brantley, Anthony and Rhanna, all of Augusta, Georgia. one Aunt, Clara (James) Milton, of Charleston South Carolina; one Great Aunt Catherine Stephens of Manning, South Caroline; A very special friend Jackie Brown, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 1 pm at C.A.Reid, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 542 Laney Walker Blvd.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 26, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now