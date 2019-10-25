|
Thomas Lamar Barnes, Sr.
Augusta, GA —Death came quietly on Saturday, October 19th, 2019.
Thomas was born on December 6, 1964 in Augusta, Georgia to the late Hubert L. Barnes, Sr. and Louise Binns Barnes.
He leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Toni Barnes, Laila Cullars (Brian), Brittiny Barnes, Son, Thomas Lamar Barnes Jr. Three brothers, Hubert L. Barnes Jr., Ronald T. Barnes Sr. and Willie (Aramita) Barnes all of Augusta, Georgia; four sisters, Eva Cooper, Rosa Tate, Doristine Rivers and Marilyn (David) Childs, all or Augusta, Georgia; eight grandchildren; Audrey , Kennedy, Tyson, Calvin, Blake, Brantley, Anthony and Rhanna, all of Augusta, Georgia. one Aunt, Clara (James) Milton, of Charleston South Carolina; one Great Aunt Catherine Stephens of Manning, South Caroline; A very special friend Jackie Brown, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 1 pm at C.A.Reid, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 542 Laney Walker Blvd.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 26, 2019
