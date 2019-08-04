Home

Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
Burial
Following Services
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Thomas Lamar Powell

Thomas Lamar Powell Obituary
Thomas Lamar Powell
Evans, GA—Thomas Lamar Powell, age 86, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Lamar will be laid to rest on August 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2pm at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 1pm until the funeral. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Surviving is his wife Roberta Powell and their children, Terry Fisher and husband, Mike Fisher, son, Christopher Powell and wife, Staci Powell; three grandchildren, Micaela Fisher, Madeline Fisher and Gavin Ange;
He will also be remembered by his brothers; surviving, Clark Powell; deceased, Lowell Powell, Troy Powell, Glenn Powell and sister, Hazel Martin.
Lamar was proud to have served his country in the United States Army in the Korean Conflict.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/5/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 5, 2019
