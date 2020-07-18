1/
Thomas Larry Warren
1942 - 2020
Augusta, GA—Thomas Larry Warren, 77, of Augusta, GA, loving and devoted husband of 32 years to Shirley Ann (Hall) Warren, entered into rest on July 9, 2020. Father to Thomas Larry Warren, of Iowa City, Iowa, and Cheryl Engala of Largo, FL, Step-Father to Linda Heid, Coraopolis, PA, Greg Casto of Jacksonville, FL, Shari Warren of Jacksonville, FL and 10 grandchildren. He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corp and Warren Baptist Church, in Augusta, GA. Mr. Warren had retired as a social worker for the U.S. Dept. of Defense. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
