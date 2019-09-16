Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dobbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Louis Dobbins


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Louis Dobbins Obituary
Thomas Louis Dobbins
Newberry, SC—Thomas L. Dobbins, Jr. of Newberry died September 15, 2019 at J.F. Hawkins Health Care.
Born on April 5, 1940 in Anderson, he was a son of the late Thomas Louis Dobbins, Sr. and Amelia Seawright Dobbins.
Mr. Dobbins was a graduate of Valdosta State University and earned a master's degree from Florida State University. He was a retired Guidance Counselor and teacher, spending most of his 30 year career with the Edgefield County School District. He was a member of Trenton United Methodist Church.He was a Mason for over 50 years, and was a member of the Kadosh Lodge 181 in Johnston. He was a former member of the Edgefield Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathie Wood Dobbins; a daughter, Mitzi Dobbins of Due West; and a sister, Fran Allen of Bakersfield, CA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be mad to Trenton United Methodist Church, 119 E. Wise Street, Trenton, SC 29847.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/17/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.