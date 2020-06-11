Thomson, GA—Mr. Thomas Lovett Mobley, 92, entered into rest June 10, 2020.
Mr. Mobley, long-time resident of McDuffie County, was the son of the late Owen Mobley and the late Evelyn Martin Mobley. After graduation from Waynesboro High School, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Marines during the Korean War. Mr. Mobley later attended Augusta Junior College and worked for the Nabisco Company for 37 years. He was a Mason and a member of the Thomson Rotary Club. Mr. Mobley enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing, camping, sightseeing, being at his lake house, attending sport activities, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Emma Mobley Salemi.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Kathryn M. Mobley; daughters, Dianne M. Henning and Patricia Lynne Mobley; son, Bryan T. Mobley; grandchildren, Steven Henning, James M. Henning, Jr., Tommy Mobley, and Jennifer Mobley; and eight great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Westview Cemetery with Dr. David Lambert officiating. CDC guidelines, including social distancing, will be observed.
Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Thomas Lovett Mobley.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/12/2020
Mr. Mobley, long-time resident of McDuffie County, was the son of the late Owen Mobley and the late Evelyn Martin Mobley. After graduation from Waynesboro High School, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Marines during the Korean War. Mr. Mobley later attended Augusta Junior College and worked for the Nabisco Company for 37 years. He was a Mason and a member of the Thomson Rotary Club. Mr. Mobley enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing, camping, sightseeing, being at his lake house, attending sport activities, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Emma Mobley Salemi.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Kathryn M. Mobley; daughters, Dianne M. Henning and Patricia Lynne Mobley; son, Bryan T. Mobley; grandchildren, Steven Henning, James M. Henning, Jr., Tommy Mobley, and Jennifer Mobley; and eight great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Westview Cemetery with Dr. David Lambert officiating. CDC guidelines, including social distancing, will be observed.
Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Thomas Lovett Mobley.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/12/2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.