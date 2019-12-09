|
|
Thomas Macoy Francis
Augusta, GA—Thomas Maccoy Francis, 76, husband of Martha Braddock Francis, entered into rest Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM from Burns Memorial United Methodist Church with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.
Mr. Francis, son of the late Thomas Elmer Francis and Charlotte Macoy Francis, was born in 1943, in St Louis, MO, moving to Radnor, PA, in Junior High School. He attended his father's alma mater, The Webb School, in Bell Buckle, TN for high school, and graduated with his BA in Philosophy, in 1966 from Wesleyan University, Middletown, CT, where he excelled at sports, namely football and track and field. He received a letter of interest from the Dallas Cowboys and still holds the Track and Field record for Hammer Throwing at Wesleyan. During his summer breaks he enjoyed working at Valley Dude Ranch in Cody, Wyoming.
He received his Masters in Forestry Business Management from Duke University in 1968 and began work with Kimberly Clark's Forestry Division in Alabama. After a transfer in 1975, Augusta became his home. He had a love for building and restoring furniture, and made it his life's work upon the opening of Thomas Fine Furniture Repair and Restoration.
He was a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church and the Alleluia Community. He had a servant's heart, volunteering his time to mentor boys at the Youth Detention Center, and was truly the hands and feet of Jesus to many. He was instrumental in starting the first integrated church, University Baptist, in Montevallo, AL. His old gold truck was known as "The Bread Truck" serving the South Augusta community. He will always be remembered for his caring heart, his willingness to serve, his gentle, kind spirit, and his fun sense of humor, that he kept until the end of his life.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Winton Francis Swanson (Brett), and Marcy Newbold Clyburn; his grandchildren, Rachel Randall Vanwinkle (Mitchell), Thomas Randall, Rebecca Swanson, and Huston Swanson; and his great grandchildren, Aliyah Vanwinkle, Addison Vanwinkle, and Grayson Randall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burns Memorial United Methodist Church, 2372 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will have a Celebration of Life service on Wednesday, December 11, at 7:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/10/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019