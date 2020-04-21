|
Thomas Marion Lovett (Toby)
Sardis, GA—Toby Lovett (84) of Sardis, GA died Mon. April 20, after a battle with Alzheimer's. He was a former farmer and owned and operated Quail Run Hunting Preserve. He was a former member of the Waynesboro Shrine Club, Sardis City Councilman and Burke County Commissioner for several terms. He was a member of the Sardis Masonic Lodge, member and former deacon of Sardis Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Vivian Bell Lovett, a son Mike Lovett (Kim) of Sylvania, GA, a daughter Lynn Murray (Joe) of Douglasville, GA, a brother Jack (Kathryn) of Waynesboro, GA. He had four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
His body was donated to medical research according to a request he made.
No services will be held due to COVID 19 concerns, a memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Sardis Baptist Church/ Building For Tomorrow P.O.Box 280 Sardis, GA 30456.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 22, 2020
