Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lovett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Marion (Toby) Lovett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Marion (Toby) Lovett Obituary
Thomas Marion Lovett (Toby)
Sardis, GA—Toby Lovett (84) of Sardis, GA died Mon. April 20, after a battle with Alzheimer's. He was a former farmer and owned and operated Quail Run Hunting Preserve. He was a former member of the Waynesboro Shrine Club, Sardis City Councilman and Burke County Commissioner for several terms. He was a member of the Sardis Masonic Lodge, member and former deacon of Sardis Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Vivian Bell Lovett, a son Mike Lovett (Kim) of Sylvania, GA, a daughter Lynn Murray (Joe) of Douglasville, GA, a brother Jack (Kathryn) of Waynesboro, GA. He had four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
His body was donated to medical research according to a request he made.
No services will be held due to COVID 19 concerns, a memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Sardis Baptist Church/ Building For Tomorrow P.O.Box 280 Sardis, GA 30456.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 22, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -