Thomas N. Barefield
Waynesboro, GA—Graveside services for Thomas N. Barefield, age 61, who died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center was held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Alexander, Georgia with the Reverend Tom Tidwell officiating. Mr. Barefield was a native of Burke County and lived in the Alexander community. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was an avid blood donor through the Sheppard Blood Center. Survivors include his mother Ruby O. Barefield, Alexander, Ga., 3 sisters, Mary Godbee of Waynesboro, Susan Jones of Texas, and Lynn Myers, Alexander, 3 brothers, James W. Barefield, Waynesboro, Ralph Barefield, Alexander, Ga., and Randy Barefield of Sardis, Ga. and a number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Friends may call at the residence at 1703 Rosedale Road, Alexander, Ga. , or Burke Memorial Funeral Home, 842 Liberty Street, Waynesboro, Ga.
Burke Memorial Funeral Home, Waynesboro, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020