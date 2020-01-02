Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke Memorial Funeral Home
842 N Liberty Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
(706) 551-5100
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
Alexander, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Barefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas N. Barefield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas N. Barefield Obituary
Thomas N. Barefield
Waynesboro, GA—Graveside services for Thomas N. Barefield, age 61, who died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center was held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Alexander, Georgia with the Reverend Tom Tidwell officiating. Mr. Barefield was a native of Burke County and lived in the Alexander community. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was an avid blood donor through the Sheppard Blood Center. Survivors include his mother Ruby O. Barefield, Alexander, Ga., 3 sisters, Mary Godbee of Waynesboro, Susan Jones of Texas, and Lynn Myers, Alexander, 3 brothers, James W. Barefield, Waynesboro, Ralph Barefield, Alexander, Ga., and Randy Barefield of Sardis, Ga. and a number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Friends may call at the residence at 1703 Rosedale Road, Alexander, Ga. , or Burke Memorial Funeral Home, 842 Liberty Street, Waynesboro, Ga.
Burke Memorial Funeral Home, Waynesboro, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -