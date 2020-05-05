|
Dr. Thomas Pasteur Harden
Beaufort, SC—Dr. Thomas Pasteur Harden, 77 of Beaufort, SC, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort.
Services will be private due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19.
Dr. Harden was born on September 26, 1942 in Augusta, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Dearing Harden, and Martha Lester Harden of Augusta; sister, Florence McClure (Mark) of Augusta; and one brother Bill Harden (Alice) of San Antonio, TX.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Richmond Harden of the home; sister Marti Villereal (Claude) of Washington, DC; sisters-in-law Barbara Phelps (Johnny) of Savannah, GA, and Danna Quinn of Placitas, NM.
Dr. Harden obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Athens, GA, and obtained his medical degree in orthopedics from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA. He served in the United States Navy in Puerto Rico, and was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant Commander.
He opened his practice in orthopedics in Myrtle Beach, SC in 1974, initially known as Thomas P. Harden Orthopedics, and subsequently named Strand Orthopedic Consultants.
The family requests that any memorials should be by personal choice.
