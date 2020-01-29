Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. "Tommy" Thompson


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas R. "Tommy" Thompson Obituary
Thomas "Tommy" R. Thompson
Appling, GA—Mr. Thomas "Tommy" R. Thompson, 74, entered into rest January 29, 2020.
Mr. Thompson, the son of the late Lamar Thompson and Odessa Raynor Thompson, was a native of Waycross, but moved to the CSRA in 1982 with Bellsouth and worked with other telecommunication companies for over 40 years. He was a faithful and devoted member of Sharon Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Connie Thompson; daughters, Kim Raborn (Matt) of Augusta, GA, Kristi Munro (Tony) of Evans, GA, and Kelly Tully (Rick) of Conyers, GA; son, Len Dozier of Gainesville, GA; brother, David Thompson (Jeannie) of Loganville, GA; sister, Karen Dyar of Harlem, GA; grandchildren, Ashleigh Brown (Toby), Heather Barcklow (Greg), Chase Dozier, and Laura-Kate Tully; and great grandchildren, Faith Brown, Baylee Brown, and Selah Hope Brown.
A celebration service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Sharon Baptist Church Family Life Center, 6262 Cobbham Rd., Appling, GA, with Rev. Andy Collins officiating. Lunch for all family and friends will immediately follow the service.
Flowers are welcome; donations may be made to the Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mr. Tommy Thompson.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/30/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -