Thomas "Tommy" R. Thompson
Appling, GA—Mr. Thomas "Tommy" R. Thompson, 74, entered into rest January 29, 2020.
Mr. Thompson, the son of the late Lamar Thompson and Odessa Raynor Thompson, was a native of Waycross, but moved to the CSRA in 1982 with Bellsouth and worked with other telecommunication companies for over 40 years. He was a faithful and devoted member of Sharon Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Connie Thompson; daughters, Kim Raborn (Matt) of Augusta, GA, Kristi Munro (Tony) of Evans, GA, and Kelly Tully (Rick) of Conyers, GA; son, Len Dozier of Gainesville, GA; brother, David Thompson (Jeannie) of Loganville, GA; sister, Karen Dyar of Harlem, GA; grandchildren, Ashleigh Brown (Toby), Heather Barcklow (Greg), Chase Dozier, and Laura-Kate Tully; and great grandchildren, Faith Brown, Baylee Brown, and Selah Hope Brown.
A celebration service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Sharon Baptist Church Family Life Center, 6262 Cobbham Rd., Appling, GA, with Rev. Andy Collins officiating. Lunch for all family and friends will immediately follow the service.
Flowers are welcome; donations may be made to the Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mr. Tommy Thompson.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/30/2020
