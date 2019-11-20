|
Thomas Samuel Yarbrough
Augusta, GA—Thomas Samuel Yarbrough, 84, husband of the late Helen Funderburg Yarbrough, entered into rest on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at Silvercrest Baptist Church this Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with the Reverend Dr. Bill Eckles officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Davisboro City Cemetery at 4:00 P.M..
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Russell, Billy and Robby Paugh, Ty Yarbrough, Daniel Lopian, Misha Kuzniatsou and Zack Bodie.
Mr. Yarbrough, a native of Davisboro, had made Augusta his home most of his life, and was the son of the late J.T. and Bernice Cobb Yarbrough. He had retired as the Business Manager from IBEW #1579. He loved to golf, ride his tractor, bowl, travel with his wife and spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an active member for over forty-five years of Silvercrest Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Yarbrough was preceded in death by his son, Samuel Eric Yarbrough; his brother, Frankie Yarbrough; and his sister, Betty Kate Marsh.
Survivors include his children, Thomas Neal Yarbrough (Elizabeth), Angel D. Wilson, and LeiLani Y. Paugh (Bill); his daughter-in-law, Missy Yarbrough; brothers, Wiley Yarbrough, Trippi Yarbrough (Faye), and Roy Yarbrough, as well as eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home.
If desired the family suggests memorials to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019