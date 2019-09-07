|
Thomas "Butch" Sexton, Jr.
Harlem, Georgia—Thomas "Butch" Sexton, Jr., 64, entered into rest September 7, 2019 in Harlem, Georgia.
Butch was born in Germany and a self- employed Carpenter.
Survivors include his sister, Deborah Peace of Harlem; brother, Milton Sexton (Rachelle) Trussville, AL. and host of other family members.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/08/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019