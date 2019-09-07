Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Sexton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Butch" Sexton Jr.


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas "Butch" Sexton Jr. Obituary
Thomas "Butch" Sexton, Jr.
Harlem, Georgia—Thomas "Butch" Sexton, Jr., 64, entered into rest September 7, 2019 in Harlem, Georgia.
Butch was born in Germany and a self- employed Carpenter.
Survivors include his sister, Deborah Peace of Harlem; brother, Milton Sexton (Rachelle) Trussville, AL. and host of other family members.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/08/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now