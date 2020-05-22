|
|
Thomas Warden
Hephzibah, GA—Thomas Warden went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 14th after a long battle with Leukemia
Thomas was born July 5th 1950 to Henry and Marcetta Warden in Springfield Ohio. After graduating high School he went on to serve in the Army and earned a Bronze Star during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Army he went on to work and retire as a Senior Lab Analyst at DSM Chemicals
He was a noble servant of the Lord and will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul. Every moment spent with him was an adventure and he will be missed by many.
He is survived by his Wife Gloria, Son Tom Warden (Jodi), Daughter Melissa Warden, Stepdaughter Beth Stewart (Jason), Grandchildren Mathew Warden, Harley Stewart, Brice Stewart and Great Granddaughter Marvel Hanes.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Gate2.church in Harlem GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/23/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 23, 2020