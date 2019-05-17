|
Mr. Thomas William (Bill) Cronic, 84, of Washington, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Mr. Cronic was a former State Farm Insurance agent in Washington, retiring in 2000, after operating his agency for over 37 years.
He is survived by his wife, Martha W. Cronic, of Washington; two sons, Dal Thomas Cronic (Margie), of Cocoa Beach, FL, and William Randall Cronic (Tammy), of Washington; one daughter, Stephanie Joy C. Thurmond (Jack), of Washington; nine grandchildren, Jade C. Kennedy (Trey), Jenny Crane, Justin Crane, Jesse Dylan Cronic, Zachary Dalton Cronic, Madison Suzanne Cronic. Brandon Leonard, Brooke H. Saggus (Josh), and Brian Hardigree, (fiance Jesse Echols); and 10 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 3:00pm Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Washington First United Methodist Church with Rev. Thomas G. Hall and Rev. Kevin Madden officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday for one hour prior to the service in the First United Methodist Church sanctuary.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 17, 2019