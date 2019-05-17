Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Funeral Home
416 E. Robert Toombs Avenue
Washington, GA 30673
(706) 678-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cronic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas William Cronic


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas William Cronic Obituary
Mr. Thomas William (Bill) Cronic, 84, of Washington, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Mr. Cronic was a former State Farm Insurance agent in Washington, retiring in 2000, after operating his agency for over 37 years.

He is survived by his wife, Martha W. Cronic, of Washington; two sons, Dal Thomas Cronic (Margie), of Cocoa Beach, FL, and William Randall Cronic (Tammy), of Washington; one daughter, Stephanie Joy C. Thurmond (Jack), of Washington; nine grandchildren, Jade C. Kennedy (Trey), Jenny Crane, Justin Crane, Jesse Dylan Cronic, Zachary Dalton Cronic, Madison Suzanne Cronic. Brandon Leonard, Brooke H. Saggus (Josh), and Brian Hardigree, (fiance Jesse Echols); and 10 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 3:00pm Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Washington First United Methodist Church with Rev. Thomas G. Hall and Rev. Kevin Madden officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday for one hour prior to the service in the First United Methodist Church sanctuary.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hopkins Funeral Home
Download Now