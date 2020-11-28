Mrs. Thomasine Kyler
Augusta, GA—Thomasine Kyler was born on December 29, 1931 to the late Mariah and Thomas Holliman. She closed her eyes on this earth and awakened in the arms of Jesus on November 25, 2020.
At an early age, Thomasine was baptized in the Second Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. She loved her church and remained a faithful member until her health failed. She served tirelessly over the years as a pianist, choir member, deaconess and a missionary member.
She was married to the late Milledge Kyler, Jr. and to that union five children were born.
Thomasine was employed by Fort Gordon, and retired after working many years as a physical therapy assistant.
Thomasine was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Milledge Kyler, Jr.; daughters Dianne Sturgis and Deborah Hunt; sisters Ida Holliman and Dorothy Ivory; brothers, Thomas Holman, Joe Lewis Holliman and Richard Hollliman.
Thomasine leaves to cherish her loving memory: daughter, Gwendolyn Kyler; sons Milledge (Elaine) Kyler III and Thomas Michael (Debra) Kyler; grandchildren, Dr. Dierdre (Dr. Quinton Robinson) Sturgis, Thomas Kyler, Jr., Tiffany Kyler and Evan Kyler; great-grandchildren, Jaylen Kyler, Deasia Payne, Jarvis Parks and Donovan Kyler; sisters, Luvenia Holmes, Benita Lee, and Ann Lowery; brother, Willie Henry Holliman; son-in-law Willie Hunt, and a host of nieces, nephews and other family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to her beloved church home 2nd Mt Moriah Baptist Church at 1404 Brown Street. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. Social distancing will be observed and mask required.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, Georgia 30901 (706)722-6401.
